Uttar Pradesh has 39,598 voters above 100 years of age

There are over 39,598 voters in Uttar Pradesh who are above 100 years of age. The Election Commission will be providing them special facilities, including that of postal ballot service, to vote.

The state has a total of 15.02 crore registered voters.

According to the Election Commission official, these centenarian voters will not only be encouraged to cast their votes, they could also be made local ambassadors to motivate others to take part in the voting process.

Lucknow district election officer, Abhishek Prakash, said, "The EC is offering postal ballot service at homes of voters who are above 80 years. Further if any senior citizen voters wish to visit a polling booth, our on-duty staff will assist them in every possible way."

As per EC data, the highest number of centurion electors are registered in Aligarh (1,727) followed by Prayagraj (1,413), Azamgarh (1,252), Ballia (1,213), Ghazipur (1,135) and Shahjahanpur (948).

Sultanpur and Mainpuri district recorded the least number of centurion voters 48 and 61 respectively.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former two-time 106-year-old MLA Shri Narain a.k.a. Bhulai Bhai, who had represented the Naurangiya Assembly segment, now known as Khadda in Kushinagar.

Political parties also seem considerably enthused about these 'super-senior voters'.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said, "Centenarian voters have seen both colonial and free India. Their opinion in public has huge weightage. Our party will assist such voters to reach the nearest polling booth and vote for change."

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said, "These voters have immense experience. They have lived under several regimes, and with their vast experience they can often predict the elections results. Also, such voters have a lot of following in their community and families who follow them to polling booths."

