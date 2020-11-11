Uttar Pradesh man held for raping Dalit woman

"When the woman was unwell, Prajapati under the pretext of curing her through exorcism, took her to a roadside eatery and raped her."

PTI
PTI, Lalitpur,
  • Nov 11 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing exorcism, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Additional District Government Counsel Lakhan Lal on Wednesday said, "On Tuesday, Additional District and Session (SC-ST) Judge Jagdish Kumar sentenced Rahul Prajapati (an occultist) to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing exorcism."

"The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The Dalit woman was raped at 8.00 pm on June 7, 2018," Lal said.

He also said, "When the woman was unwell, Prajapati under the pretext of curing her through exorcism, took her to a roadside eatery and raped her. He was found guilty after the incident, and was lodged in the jail." 

