Man held for selling meat on paper with Hindu god image

Uttar Pradesh man held for selling chicken on paper with images of Hindu gods, attacking cops

When a police team reached his shop, Hussain attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Jul 04 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 15:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested here for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities, and also attacking a police team.

The incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, police said.

Also Read | Director Leena Manimekalai stokes controversy over documentary poster showing Goddess Kali smoking

When a police team reached his shop, Hussain attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill, the FIR said.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Hindu

What's Brewing

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 