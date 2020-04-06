Man suffering cold ends life fearing he had coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh man suffering from cough, cold ends life fearing he had COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Banda (UP),
  • Apr 06 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 11:45 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A 35-year-old man who had self-isolated after having cough and cold, hanged himself in Jamalpur village here, with the police suspecting that he acted out of the fear of having contracted the novel coronavirus.

Rajendra took the extreme step at his in-laws' house on Saturday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

His brother-in-law told police that after having cough and cold he isolated himself in a room after some villagers suspected that he was suffering from COVID-19.

"Maybe, he committed suicide due to this. The matter is being probed," a police official said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said the man had not visited any government hospital for treatment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 