Uttar Pradesh records 1,455 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 case count mounted to 5,14,270 on Tuesday with 1,455 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,412 with 19 more fatalities, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 22,166, they said.

"The state reported 1,455 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 1,338 people were discharged during the same period," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

"The state has 22,166 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,84,692," he said.

Nineteen more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 7,412.

The state has a recovery rate of 94.24 per cent, Prasad said, adding that with a fresh wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, the health department appeals to people of the state to remain cautious.

On Monday, 87,478 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested till date stands at over 1.72 crore, he said.

Among those infected with the virus, 13.61 per cent are in the age group of 0-20, 47.22 per cent in the age group 21-40, 29.2 per cent in the age group of 41-60, and 9.97 per cent are aged above 60, Prasad said.