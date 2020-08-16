2 UP school teachers suspended for not hoisting flag

Uttar Pradesh: Two government school teachers suspended for not hoisting flag

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Aug 16 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 16:24 ist
Two teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district have been suspended for not hoisting the national flag in a government school on the Independence Day, an official said on Sunday.

According to Basic Education Officer, Harishchandra Nath, the action was taken against the teachers after a video was obtained which showed that national flag was not hoisted at an upper primary (Classes 6-8) government school in Sirsauna village in Naraini area of the district on the Independence Day.

Nath said, "Headmaster Manoj Ahirwar and assistant teacher Ganga Pooja have been suspended with immediate effect."

Block Education Officer of Jaspura and Kamasin blocks have been asked to probe the matter and submit their reports within 15 days, the officer said.

