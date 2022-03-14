Uttar Pradesh villagers attacked for dancing to BJP theme songs

A group of villagers, who were dancing to the tunes of election campaign songs of the BJP to celebrate the victory of the party, were brutally attacked by a group of people in Kanpur Dehat district.
The incident took place at Nyora Mastpur village.
A complaint has been filed at the Rasoolabad police station of the district in this regard.
Satya Prakash, a resident of Mastpur Nyorai, stated in his complaint that he was playing DJ at his house to celebrate the victory of BJP in the state Assembly elections and he, his family members, relatives and locals were dancing on BJP election theme songs.
"A group of people, who were sympathisers of Samajwadi Party, arrived at the spot and asked the DJ operator to stop playing BJP election theme songs. When the DJ operator protested, they abused him, barged into the house and beat them up severely," Satya Prakash alleged in his complaint.
Rasoolabad police station in-charge Pramod Kumar Shukla said an FIR has been lodged against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint.
"All the injured have been admitted to hospital for necessary treatment and care. Raids are underway to arrest the accused," Shukla further said.
It may be recalled that on Friday night, in Aurraiya district, a wedding procession was attacked when they played the BJP's election songs.
