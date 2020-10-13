Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 situation shows signs of improvement, active cases come down

There has been a downward trend in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh for the last 26 days, with the number of active cases coming down by 44 per cent, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state is 38,082.

The number of those treated and discharged is 3,97,570, while 6,466 people have died due to the disease.

So far, 1,21,92,619 tests have been done in the state.

"In the past 24 hours, the state had 3,033 fresh cases while in the same period 3,662 people were discharged," he told reporters here.

On Monday, 1,51,367 samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad said.

"There were 29 fresh deaths in the state since Monday. The state is witnessing a downtrend in the number of cases from the past 26 days and there is a 44 per cent decline in the number of active cases in this period," the official said.

The state witnessed its peak of over 68,000 cases on September 17, he said

The recovery rate of the state is now 90 per cent while among the active cases 17,162 are in home isolation, the official said.

Among the fresh deaths, the highest seven were from Lucknow, a health bulletin issued here said.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the highest number of deaths (790) have been recorded in Lucknow, followed by 704 in Kanpur and 302 in Prayagraj, it said.

Among the fresh cases, 270 were from Lucknow, 266 from Varanasi, 183 from Moradabad besides other districts, it added.