Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 Covid-19 tally reaches 36,476; death toll rises to 934

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 21:50 ist
Police stand guard during a 55 hour intensified lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Noida, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 934 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,384 fresh infections pushed the tally to 36,476, health officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said 23,334 of the total infected have been discharged. The state now has 12,208 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

On Saturday, 39,623 samples were taken for testing, Prasad said during a daily media briefing on Covid-19.

"We are now conducting 40,000 tests on a daily basis. In March, the daily testing capacity was 60 and now it has increased by 650 times," he said.

A number of new laboratories have been set up and TrueNAT machines have reached every district. "Antigen tests are also being conducted. Till now, as many as 11,56,089 tests have been conducted," Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

