BJP leader cancels daughter's marriage to Muslim man

Uttarakhand: BJP leader cancels daughter's marriage to Muslim man

The wedding to be held on May 28 in Pauri city has now been cancelled

PTI
PTI, Pauri,
  • May 21 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 05:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Under pressure from Hindutva outfits, a BJP leader on Saturday said he has cancelled the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim man, which was scheduled to be held on May 28.

Talking to reporters here, Yashpal Benam, the bride's father and Pauri municipal chairman, said he thought of getting his daughter married to a Muslim youth for her happiness.

But in view of the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, it has been postponed, he said. "Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well," Benam said.

The wedding to be held on May 28 in Pauri city has now been cancelled, he said.

Hindutva outfits on Friday here at Jhanda Chawk burnt the effigy of BJP leader Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

"We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud had said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader's daughter turned up on social media on Thursday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

 