Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates exhibition highlighting Modi govt's achievements

Dhami inaugurates exhibition on PM's achievements

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 31 2023, 07:56 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 07:56 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI File Image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition here highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years.

Named "9 Varsh Utkarsh Ke" (Nine Years of Excellence), the exhibition highlights the Centre's flagship programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and several road, rail, air connectivity and ropeway projects started in Uttarakhand.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the trust of the people by developing a new work culture in the country in the past nine years," Chief Minister Dhami said after inaugurating the exhibition.

"Earlier, it used to take decades to develop a vaccine in India. But under the leadership of Modi, the country developed not just one but two indigenous anti-Covid vaccines and exported them to more than 150 countries," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has received unprecedented respect in the world as well as the respect of 140 crore people of the country, Dhami added.

