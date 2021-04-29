Uttarakhand suspends Char Dham Yatra due to Covid surge

Facing flak over Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced suspension of the Chardham Yatra to the Himalayan shrines in the state beginning next month.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat declared that only priests at the four shrines – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri – will offer worship and devotees from within the state as well as outside will not be allowed.

“The state government has decided to suspend the Chardham Yatra till further orders in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases,” Rawat told reporters.

The portals of Yamunotri temple are scheduled to open from May 14, Gangotri on May 15, Kedarnath on May 17 and Badrinath on May 18.

The Uttarakhand government is facing flak for allowing the Kumbh Mela to continue in spite of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases after the ‘shahi snans’ on April 12 an April 14 when over 40 lakh devotees had gathered to bathe in the holy waters of river Ganga in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand has 48,318 active cases of Covid-19 and the state reported 6,251 new patients on Thursday.

Recently, the Uttarakhand High Court had made an oral observation and asked the state government to publish the standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra saying it cannot be allowed to become another Kumbh Mela.

The court also asked the state government to control the raging virus and save lives putting aside everything else.