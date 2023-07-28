VHP junks rumours of campaign over Gyanvapi issue, says it has faith in judiciary

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Friday that it would not organise any campaign on the Gyanvapi mosque issue and expressed confidence that it would get a favourable court verdict in the matter.
In a statement, the VHP said there are reports on social media that claim it will organise a public awareness campaign across the country with a model of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the lines of its Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
VHP central working president Alok Kumar, however, said that the matter is pending before the court and they have full confidence in the judicial system.
Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against maintainability of suit not dismissed: SC
"We have a just and good case. We have full confidence that we will get success in this matter through the court verdict," Kumar said.
"Therefore, VHP has not decided to start any kind of public awareness campaign or mass movement on this subject," he added.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
The court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3.
The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.
