VHP's failure to give proper estimation of crowd may be responsible for Nuh violence: Haryana DyCM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the organisers of the religious procession – which was attacked in Nuh by a mob – did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.

Such an incident has never occurred in the history of the state, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar: Haryana CM Khattar on Nuh violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes which were sparked on Monday in the Nuh district and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, Chautala said strict action will be taken against the culprits of the violence. He said paramilitary forces have been deployed and the security has been tightened.

"... the organisers of the Yatra had not given proper estimation to the district administration about the crowd participating in the event. Lack of this information somewhere or the other appears to have led to the incident," said Chautala.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Tuesday termed the violence in Nuh "unfortunate" and called the attack on a VHP procession "well-planned which points to a larger conspiracy."

Chautala urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He said police were investigating the matter and situation was peaceful in Haryana.