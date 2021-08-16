Video of DM hoisting India flag upside down goes viral

Video of UP DM hoisting national flag upside down goes viral, he says it happened during trial

He alleged that the local media deliberately spread photographs and video of the flag being wrongly hoisted

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 16 2021, 02:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 02:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of the district magistrate of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh hoisting the national flag upside down went viral on Sunday, but the officer claimed it happened during a trial.

In the video clip, District Magistrate Sunil Kumar Verma can be seen hoisting the flag wrongly as people sing the national anthem.

When contacted, Verma told PTI, "We were conducting the trial of flag hoisting when it was hoisted upside down, but its video and photograph went viral. The trial takes place around 7.45 am, while the actual flag hoisting takes place at 8 am."

He alleged that the local media deliberately spread photographs and video of the flag being wrongly hoisted. "It was a deliberate mischief," he said.

"My fault was that I was undertaking the trial. If anybody else had done the trial, it would not have become an issue," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Independence Day
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 