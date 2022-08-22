Soldiers 'beat up' civilian in Srinagar; case filed

Video shows 'soldiers beating up' civilian in Srinagar; police register case

The video purportedly shows two soldiers pulling out the driver of a load carrier

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 23:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Chinar Corps unit of the Army is checking the veracity of a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly showing soldiers beating up civilians in the Nowgam area here, even as the Srinagar Police has registered a case in connection with the "incident".

"A video has gone viral on social media showing altercation between IA and civilians. #ChinarCorps is checking the veracity of the video. Prima facie it appears to be an old video, deliberately posted to tarnish the image of Armed Forces," an Army official said in a tweet.

However, there was no mention of the video on the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

The video purportedly shows two soldiers pulling out the driver of a load carrier even as another civilian tries to come to the rescue of the latter.

However, a third soldier rushes in and hits the unidentified civilian on the head with a stick.

Meanwhile, police said the incident took place on Monday and a case has been registered in this regard.

"On Monday afternoon, an incident came to notice wherein some Army personnel in uniform reportedly beat up a civilian, while other personnel present also got involved in a minor fight at the Nowgam chowk.

"On receipt of this information, cognisance of incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323, 341 of the IPC was registered at the Nowgam police station. Investigation has been taken up," the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) spells out the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, whereas section 341 talks about the punishment for wrongful restraint.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Army
Indian Army
Assault
Social media

What's Brewing

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

 