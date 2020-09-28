Violence in Madhya Pradesh village after man dies in police custody

The death of a 45-year-old man inside a police station in Narayanpur village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh triggered violent protests on Monday, with family members of the deceased and villagers alleging that he was shot dead by a drunk police inspector.

As the news spread about the death of Rajpati Kushwaha, a mob gathered outside Singhpur police station and hurled stones, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge and to fire tear gas shells.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered shifting of Satna superintendent of police Riyaz Iqbal over the custodial death and subsequent violence, an official told PTI.

Terming the incident and resultant violence unfortunate, the CM announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the family of the deceased.

A police official said Singhpur police had picked up Kushwaha on Sunday night from his house in Narayanpur area, located 50 kms away from Satna, on suspicion of his involvement in a theft case.

"Singhpur police station inspector Vikram Pathak had kept his service revolver on the table (inside the police station). Kushwaha snatched the weapon and shot himself dead," the SP told reporters.

He said Pathak and constable Manish have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry was ordered.

Omkar Kushwaha, nephew of the deceased, alleged that his uncle was killed by the police inspector.