Virbhadra Singh's aura looms large at Himachal CM's swearing-in ceremony

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh may have been pipped to the CM's post by a known detractor of her late husband Virbhadra Singh, but the party ensured on Sunday that the erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr gets its due acknowledgment.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hugged Pratibha Singh, a Member of Parliament from Mandi, when she arrived for the swearing-in of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Pratibha Singh was seated beside Priyanka on the dais as the party appeared keen to send a signal that all was well and the leaders were united.

Rahul Gandhi posed for photographs with Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh.

Floral tributes were paid by Congress leaders to Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister who dominated state politics till he passed away last year, before the start of the ceremony.

Earlier, Sukhu went to the Holly Lodge, the residence of Virbhadra Singh, and said that the first invitation was given to Pratibha Singh as she is the leader of the Congress organisation in the state.

Efforts are being made to end the factionalism in the state Congress and there is a possibility of Vikramaditya Singh being accommodated in the state cabinet.

On Saturday, the announcement of Sukhu's election as the leader of the Congress legislature party led to protests from supporters of Pratibha Singh.

She had earlier asserted that Virbhadra's family cannot be ignored and his legacy contributed to the Congress victory in the assembly polls.

However, on Saturday evening, after the official announcement on Sukhu, a visibly upset Singh said that “we accept the decision of the High Command”.

Meanwhile, people celebrated in Hamirpur district as Sukhu took over as the 15th chief minister of the state.

The Department of Information-cum-Public relations had installed LED screens at Gandhi chowk, Hamirpur and Inder Pal chowk, Nadaun where hundreds of people watched the swearing-in ceremony live.

People burst crackers, distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of the Congress party and the new chief minister.

Joyous scenes were witnessed at Sukhu's house in Bhabran village as local men and women celebrated the occasion with song and dance.