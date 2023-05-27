Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what the new Parliament building looks like 

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 18:40 ist
Inside view of the new Parliament building. Credit: PTI Photo

With the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled for tomorrow, May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a glimpse of the iconic four-storey building, saying that the new Parliament House will make every Indian proud.

PM Modi gave a sneak peek into the new Parliament House through a nearly two-minute-long video with a "special request". He will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

He also urged the people to re-share the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use #MyParliamentMyPride while posting the videos.

Also Read | India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," Modi said in a tweet along with the video. 

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read | Parliament inauguration: Who's attending, who's not

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Parliament
India News
Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

First flight from Goa flies with Goan woman as pilot

First flight from Goa flies with Goan woman as pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

 