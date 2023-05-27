Watch | This is what the new Parliament building looks like 

With the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled for tomorrow, May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a glimpse of the iconic four-storey building, saying that the new Parliament House will make every Indian proud.

PM Modi gave a sneak peek into the new Parliament House through a nearly two-minute-long video with a "special request". He will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

He also urged the people to re-share the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use #MyParliamentMyPride while posting the videos.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," Modi said in a tweet along with the video.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

