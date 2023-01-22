WFI's emergency council meeting in Ayodhya called off

WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

The ministry on Saturday said it has directed the WFI to suspend 'all ongoing activities with immediate effect'

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Jan 22 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 10:56 ist
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks as wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia look on during the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.

The ministry on Saturday said it has directed the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's stronghold.

Also Read | Sports Ministry directs WFI to suspend all ongoing activities, suspends body's Assistant Secretary

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictatory by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The ministry on Saturday also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief.

Also Read | Sports Ministry to announce names of oversight committee members on January 22

It had decided to suspend Tomar, "with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI".

On Friday, Sharan's son Prateek had said that his father will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Wrestling Federation of India
WFI
VINESH PHOGAT
Bajrang Punia
Sakshi Malik
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
India News

What's Brewing

The orchestra within

The orchestra within

The genius of gin!

The genius of gin!

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

 