Why wall of containers has been erected around Red Fort

Independence Day celebrations have always posed a threat to the nation's security as VIPs and the public in large numbers gather at these events. This year, Delhi Police have taken unusual steps to secure the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In order to separate the Prime Minister and the public, Delhi Police have erected a wall made of shipping containers at the main gate of Red Fort, officials said on Saturday. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one is able to see inside the premises of the Mughal-era fort from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on Independence Day, a senior police officer said.

Nobody would be able to peek inside the fort from the Chandni Chowk area.

This is the first time that police have put up such a high wall, officials said, adding the containers would be decorated with graffiti.

On Republic Day this year, a large number of protesters had forced their way into Red Fort demanding the repeal of three farm laws. They even hoisted flags from the ramparts of the fort where the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.

On January 26, the national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers. A total of 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence.

In July, Balaji Srivastava, the then Delhi Police Commissioner, had issued orders, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons.

The order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 32 days till August 16.

The Delhi Police has seized a drone that was flying near Vijay Ghat, the backside of the Red Fort.

The Jaguar highway patrolling team of the north district was patrolling in the area on Monday when it saw a drone near Vijay Ghat. A web series was being shot in the area, police said, adding that permission was granted to shoot the show but no sanction was given to fly a drone. A case was registered in this regard under relevant sections at Kotwali police station and the device was seized.

