Will revamp Haryana's govt schools, hospitals: Kejriwal

Will improve govt schools, hospitals in Haryana, says Kejriwal at Kurukshetra

The polling in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils of the state will be held on June 19

PTI
PTI, Kurukshetra,
  • May 29 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 15:44 ist
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Claiming that his government has improved the condition of government schools and hospitals in the national capital, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party wants to replicate it in Haryana as well.

He also attacked the BJP-led Haryana government over the cases of the alleged leakage of question papers for recruitment tests for government jobs.

Addressing his party's first state-level rally here, Kejriwal sought people’s support for his party in the municipal body polls next month.

The polling in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils of the state will be held on June 19.

He also spoke about “eliminating” corruption in Delhi and Punjab, citing the example of the sacking of Vijay Singla from the Punjab Cabinet for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

“We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well,” said Kejriwal, seeking people’s support for the 2024 state assembly polls.

Kejriwal also thanked the Haryana and Punjab farmers for their fight against the Centre over the three farm laws which have now been repealed.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, said, “I feel good when people call me 'Haryana ka lal'. Haryana is my janam bhoomi.”

He promised round-the-clock electricity in the state as it was being provided in Delhi.

Targeting the Khattar government over unemployment, Kejriwal asked the gathering how many jobs were given by the BJP government in the state.

He claimed that in the last seven years, his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP

What's Brewing

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

 