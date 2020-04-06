Cases of hate & fake messages increase in Gujarat

With coronavirus, cases of hate & fake messages also increasing in Gujarat

12 new cases of spreading rumours related to lockdown have been registered

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 06 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

With a spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat that touched 146 cases on Monday evening, the cases of sharing hate messages on the basis of religion and fake messages on social media platforms related to lockdown have also increased dramatically to 113 with the arrest of 198 persons in the state in nearly a week.

The latest case was registered in Anand district, about 80 km from Ahmedabad, on Monday where two persons were held for putting up a hoarding outside their village that read, "no vegetable vendors or any other businessman from Muslim community will be allowed to enter the village and those found breaching it will have to take the responsibility of the damage." District Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian, told DH that the hoarding was removed and persons responsible for it were held. He said that local leaders were contacted and peace meeting was held in the village. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The Ahmedabad police's cyber cell also arrested a person identified as Mukesh Patil, a private supervisor in a waste management firm. On April 1, he had allegedly posted “The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was a terrorist plot to spread coronavirus in the country and 2,500 virus-infected members will be spreading the virus in different parts of the country." Similar, messages were spread in other parts of the state where over a dozen cases were registered in the past week, said a senior police officer.

Cyber cell also arrested one Umarkhalid Pathan, 40, for his Facebook post that was laced with expletives that said media was only blaming Tablighi Jamaat members for spreading the virus but not those migrant workers who were walking back home to their natives. Similar cases were registered in Amreli, Surat and other districts on Monday where the accused were held. 

Director General of Police, Shivanand Jha, said in his daily briefing in Gandhinagar that "12 new cases of spreading rumours related to lockdown have been registered." He said that police are keeping a close watch on such platforms which are being used to spread fake messages that create hatred and panic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
fake messages
Hate messages
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 