Woman gang-raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Jul 23 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Fatanpur police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The victim lodged a complaint in which it is alleged that she had contacted Sangam Lal alias Lala and Dinesh for renting a house. Both of them had called her to a secluded place to talk about the rent where they allegedly raped her on Wednesday, Raniganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Anjan said.

An FIR has been registered and both men have been arrested, the DSP  added.

gang rape
Gang rape case
Uttar Pradesh

