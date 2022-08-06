Woman gang raped in Delhi spa: DCW

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two men in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.
In a tweet in Hindi, Maliwal said the victim was working in the spa centre in Delhi's Pitampura area.
पीतमपुरा के एक स्पा में काम करने वाली लड़की के साथ गैंगरेप किया गया। मैं अभी लड़की से मिली, उसे बताया गया था कि सिर्फ़ लड़कियों की मसाज करनी होगी लेकिन उसे ज़बरदस्ती नशीली पदार्थ दिए और उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। अपराधी ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे का लालच दिया। तुरंत अपराधी अरेस्ट हों ! pic.twitter.com/0iKxmK8NY9
— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 6, 2022
"The owner and one customer of 'Ocean Spa' first intoxiated the victim woman then allegedly gang raped her," she said.
Also Read—Woman alleges rape since she was a minor, 2 arrested
The DCW chair further said that an FIR has been registered nd further legal action is being taken.
Pertinently, the Delhi Police is yet to share any details about the incident.
Maliwal also pointed out that prostitution or sex rackets are being openly run in the national capital.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film
VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru
Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps
How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?
Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022
No stopping Shivanna @60
How to design a vacation home