Jammu: Woman gives birth in police van en route hosp

Woman gives birth in police van on the way to hospital in Jammu

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:52 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A 32-year-old woman, hailing from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, gave birth to a baby girl while being shifted to a hospital here in a police van on Sunday, police said.

Sonia Devi, who presently lives in Channi Himmat locality here, experienced labour pain around 2 am Sunday when her husband Raj Kumar, a migrant labourer, made a distress call to Police Control Room (PCR), seeking help, a police official said.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Food shortage looms large on Karnataka

He said the PCR immediately passed on the information to the police station concerned and a van was rushed to take Devi to SMGS hospital.

However, the woman gave birth to a female baby en route to the hospital, the official said, adding the woman was taken to her home after being given first aid.

Both the mother and child are in good health, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 