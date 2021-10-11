Won't let power blackout take place in Punjab: Channi

Won't let power blackout take place in Punjab, assures CM Channi

The power supply situation continued to remain grim in Punjab as the state-owned utility PSPCL has been imposing up to three-hour daily power cuts

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 11 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 16:03 ist

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said his government will not let a power blackout take place in the state and he has asked the Centre to ensure an adequate supply of coal.

Channi's statement came amid a power crisis triggered by a severe coal shortage in the state's thermal power plants.

"Not only Punjab, but the entire country is also facing the power crisis because of coal shortage," Channi told reporters, adding that he spoke to the coal minister and even had written a letter in this regard.

Also Read | Here's a list of states impacted by the coal crisis

He has also asked the Centre to ensure an adequate supply of coal to Punjab at the earliest.

To a question on fears of a power blackout, Channi said that his government will not let it happen in the state.

The power supply situation continued to remain grim in Punjab as the state-owned utility PSPCL has been imposing up to three-hour daily power cuts across all categories of consumers to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Also Read | Punjab power crisis 'man-made', part of 'utter neglect' of Cong govt: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Severe coal shortage has forced Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to cut down power generation.

Because of depleted coal stock, the coal-fired power plants were operating at less than 50 per cent of their generation capacity, officials had said on Sunday.

While the private power thermal plants had coal stock of up to 1.5 days, the state-owned units had coal for up to four days, the officials said.

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venuprasad on Sunday said the power utility was facing acute coal shortage in all of the coal-based plants situated across the state.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Charanjit Singh Channi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 