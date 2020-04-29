Worry in MP as reports on 10K samples awaited

A significant surge in COVID-19 cases is feared in Madhya Pradesh as reports on 10,000 samples are awaited. The number of patients has already reached 2,519 till Wednesday afternoon with identification of 177 fresh cases.

The death toll has risen to 123 after 10 more deaths were reported on Tuesday. The number of recovered patients stands at 472.

Indore, with 1372 cases and 63 deaths, remains most critical city in MP, followed by Bhopal (458 cases, 13 deaths) and Ujjain (123 cases, 20 deaths).