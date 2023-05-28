Wrestlers' stir: All women protesters released

Wrestlers' stir: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 22:37 ist
Wrestler Sakshi Malik after being detained by police during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

"Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said.

Also Read | Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Wrestling
Sakshi Malik
VINESH PHOGAT
Delhi
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 