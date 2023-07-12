Yamuna water level rises to all-time high in Delhi

Water level in Yamuna rose to an all-time high of 207.89 metre on Wednesday evening breaching the record of 207.49 metre set in September 1978, as localities near the river bank were inundated and people shifted to safer places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held an emergency meeting with officials, told reporters that Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat informed him that the volume of water being released from Himachal Pradesh to Haryana has reduced and this would have an impact on water level in the Yamuna.

The water level breached the 207 metre mark at 4 am and broke the all time record of 207.49 metre at 1 pm when it touched 207.55 metre. It further rose to 207.66 metres by 3 pm, which further swelled to 207.89 at 8 pm.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level may touch 207.99 metre at around 5 am on Thursday. Kejriwal said it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede amid this, Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in flood prone areas.

The water level in Yamuna in the capital has been rising for the past three days -- it shot up to 205.4 metre at 5 pm on Monday. The danger mark is set at 205.33 metres.

"We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken," Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

In a letter to Union Home Minister amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that "if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed."

"Following my letter, I got a call from Union Minister Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect on the water level of the Yamuna," Kejriwal said.