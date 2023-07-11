Lack of drainage planning led to waterlogging: Saxena

Lack of planning for sewer lines, drainage led to waterlogging in Delhi: L-G V K Saxena

Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rains.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 12:38 ist
Commuters move through a waterlogged road at Rabindra Nagar after monsoon rain, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging in the city, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Tuesday.

Also Read — Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation under way

Taking stock of the rising water level of the Yamuna river at the Yamuna Bazar area, Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rains.

In Pics | Delhi Rains: Heavy downpour throws daily life into disarray in capital

The L-G also inspected the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge and the Zakhira underpass that were flooded and closed for traffic due to the heavy rains received by the city over the weekend.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
V K Saxena
Yamuna River

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 