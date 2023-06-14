Yogi Adityanath's Twitter following tops 25 million mark, becomes first CM to achieve feat

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi has become a part of a club that also includes veterans like PM Modi and HM Amit Shah

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 14 2023, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 10:12 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Setting new records of popularity on social media platforms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter handle has crossed the 25 million followers mark. It is noteworthy that Yogi's popularity transcends borders. Several leaders and celebrities are yet to reach this mark in terms of followers on social media.
 

He is also the first Chief Minister to cross this number on Twitter. Yogi has achieved this figure in a span of eight years. He started his official handle on Twitter in September 2015.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Opposition’s Achilles heel amid unity efforts

After assuming power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the way he showed extensive reforms in law and order along with development and good governance in the state, his popularity has seen a qualitative increase.

With 25 million followers on Twitter, Yogi has become a part of a club that also includes veteran leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Chief Minister is active on all social media platforms. He also has a large number of followers on the Koo app. He is counted as the most active Chief Minister and politician on social media.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Twitter

