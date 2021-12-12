Yogi's ‘bua’, ‘babua’ barb ahead of Kashi dham event

Yogi's ‘bua’, ‘babua’ barb ahead of Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration

Yogi alleged that same political parties were not to be found anywhere during the Covid-19 pandemic when people needed them

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 12 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 08:39 ist
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked rival political parties over the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, saying the project could never have been completed under their government. The corridor is going to be inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, former UP CM and SP President Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the approval for the project had come during his term.

“Would Congress have built the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam? Would 'Bua' (referring to BSP chief Mayawati) have built it? And whether 'Babua' (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) would have sung songs of Lord Shiv?” Yogi said while addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Etah.

Also Read — Kashi Vishwanath corridor approved by SP government, have documentary evidence, says Akhilesh Yadav

“If ‘Bua’ and ‘Babua’ were in power, the dream of Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would have remained incomplete," he said.

Yogi alleged that same political parties were not to be found anywhere during the Covid-19 pandemic when people needed them.

“All of them were under home quarantine, taking rest in their homes. They were spreading propaganda and played with people's lives."

The CM accused his rival parties of giving their patronage to mafia and saying they are worried now with his government cracking down on them.

“Mafia is running for cover to save its life," Adityanath said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of the Ganga Expressway on December 18.

