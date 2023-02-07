Youth gets 20 years in jail for his role in rape of minor

A court in Rajasthan's Bundi district Monday sentenced a youth to 20 years of imprisonment for his role in the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Public prosecutor Rrakesh Thakur said a 16-year-old took the girl to the house of Daluram Mali (20) where the minor raped her while Daluram bolted the room from outside.

The incident came to the fore after the father of the survivor on February 25, 2021, submitted a report at a police station.

On the report, the police lodged a case in the matter and detained the accused minor and arrested Daluram, since then he had been in jail under judicial custody, he said.

Judge Salim Badra on Monday held Daluram guilty under section 376 of IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for cooperating the teenage accused in rape with the girl in February 2021 and convicted him to 20 years of imprisonment in jail, he said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 upon the convict.

Meanwhile, a separate case against the key accused of the rape of the girl, who is also a minor, is underway in the juvenile justice board.

Statements of 12 witnesses were recorded during the trial while 16 documents were produced before the court, he added.