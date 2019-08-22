Youth misbehaves with minor girl, sets her ablaze

A minor girl was allegedly set ablaze by a youth at Hajipur village under the Kotwali police station, officials said on Thursday.

The youth had been stalking the girl for quite some time, they said.

The girl was seriously injured in the incident which took place late on Wednesday evening, Police Superintendent L R Kumar said.

The girl has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow as her condition was critical, he said, adding the accused is still at large.

The accused - Golu - had misbehaved with the girl a couple of days before incident, Kumar said.

On Wednesday, he found the girl alone at her home, poured kerosene and set her on fire, he added.

According to the family members of the girl, efforts to lodge an FIR against the accused proved futile as the Kotwali police refused to lodge a case.

Kumar said any negligence on part of the police will be dealt with strictly.