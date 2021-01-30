N Eastern Railway moots new trains to Mathura pilgrims

North Eastern Railway moots new trains to Mathura for pilgrims

Official said some trains may be introduced with approval from the Railway Board

PTI, Mathura ,
  • Jan 30 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

North Eastern Railway is contemplating new train services for the benefit of locals and pilgrims visiting Mathura, a senior official here said.

“Demand for the introduction of few trains on different routes, including Delhi, and passenger trains for locals have been received," Vinay Tripathi, General Manager, North Eastern Railway said on Friday.

On an inspection from Bareilly to Mathura on board a special train, the senior railway official inspected Mathura Cantonment, Hathras, Kasganj among other stations.

He said some trains may be introduced with approval from the Railway Board.

Mathura is a religious place and scores of passengers, mainly from eastern UP and Bihar (the area that is covered under NER) come to the city for pilgrimage throughout the year.

To create a pollution-free environment at Mathura Cantonment, instructions have been issued to halt the use of diesel generator for power supply.

He appreciated authorities for keeping the station neat and clean.

Station authorities have been asked to improve few shortcomings and ensure display of important telephone numbers at the premises.

