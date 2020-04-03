Northeast Delhi violence: Police asks people to join probe

Delhi violence: Police asks people to join probe

PTI
  • Apr 03 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 16:38 ist

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has sent notices to people in Northeast Delhi asking them to join investigation in connection with the violence in the area in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured, officials said on Friday.

The notices have been sent under section 160 and 175 Code of Criminal Procedure, asking them to join the probe at the office of the Crime Branch at Nand Nagri, they said.

"Notices have been sent to people whose presence were established through technical surveillance and other sources at locations where the riots took place in February," a police official said.

He added that in case they are unable to join the investigation at the Crime Branch office due to lockdown restrictions, they have also been asked to convey the same so that a police team could visit their place for questioning.

At least five notices have been sent to such people since March 31 whose presence was established at the locations of the riots like Shiv Vihar area and other parts of Northeast Delhi, the official said.

But none of them have joined the probe yet, he added.

In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked with violence. The areas worst affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. 

