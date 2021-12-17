Nothing wrong if a girl marries at 16, says SP MP

Nothing wrong if a girl marries at 16, says Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan

The MP further added that girls should be married when they 'attain fertility'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 17:15 ist
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan. Credit: ANI screengrab

With the Centre planning to introduce a bill raising the minimum age at which women can marry from 18 to 21 years, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Friday opposed the change, adding that there is nothing wrong in a girl getting married even at the age of 16.

"Girls should be married when they attain age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16", Hasan was quoted as saying by ANI.

"If a girl can vote at the age of 18, why can't she marry?", he added.

