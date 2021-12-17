Nothing wrong if a girl marries at 16, says Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan

With the Centre planning to introduce a bill raising the minimum age at which women can marry from 18 to 21 years, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Friday opposed the change, adding that there is nothing wrong in a girl getting married even at the age of 16.
"Girls should be married when they attain age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16", Hasan was quoted as saying by ANI.
"If a girl can vote at the age of 18, why can't she marry?", he added.
#WATCH | Girls should be married when they attain age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16. If she can vote at age of 18, why can't she marry?: Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Govt's decision to raise legal age of marriage for women to 21 years pic.twitter.com/UZxHrMcjrh
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
