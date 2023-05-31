Now, anti-tobacco warning must on OTT shows

Now, anti-tobacco warning must on OTT shows

If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2023, 11:53 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 11:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms. This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages.

If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action, said a notification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

This comes after public health campaigners on Tuesday demanded the inclusion of anti-tobacco rules in the OTT content since such contents have “huge viewership especially targeted to the younger generation.”

The demand follows a study in which the researchers analysed some of the popular shows aired on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and concluded that US-produced content contained more tobacco incidents than Indian content and that tobacco control rules should be applied to OTT shows.

“It is important to note that tobacco control rules are not applicable to films/series shown or streamed on Over the Top platforms,” said Mansi Chopra from Health Related Information Dissemination Amongst Youth (HRIDAY), a non-governmental organisation and one of the team members participating in the study.

(With inputs from DHNS)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

OTT
OTT platforms
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
tobacco

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 