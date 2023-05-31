Now, anti-tobacco warning must on OTT shows

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms. This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages.

If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action, said a notification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Union Health Ministry has notified new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms. This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages. If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry… pic.twitter.com/YbDptUNXvs — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

This comes after public health campaigners on Tuesday demanded the inclusion of anti-tobacco rules in the OTT content since such contents have “huge viewership especially targeted to the younger generation.”

The demand follows a study in which the researchers analysed some of the popular shows aired on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and concluded that US-produced content contained more tobacco incidents than Indian content and that tobacco control rules should be applied to OTT shows.

“It is important to note that tobacco control rules are not applicable to films/series shown or streamed on Over the Top platforms,” said Mansi Chopra from Health Related Information Dissemination Amongst Youth (HRIDAY), a non-governmental organisation and one of the team members participating in the study.

(With inputs from DHNS)