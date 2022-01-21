Now, six members can register with one mobile number on Co-WIN portal

The Co-WIN portal has been upgraded to now facilitate six members' registration using one mobile number for the beneficiaries.

Co-WIN is a platform to register for vaccination, using mobile number, Aadhaar number, or any other identity documents.

"Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

In continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries, a feature has been introduced under raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

The feature enables the vaccine beneficiaries to correct their vaccination status wherein occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries.

With this functionality, users are now allowed to rectify the mistakes in their vaccination status. The much-needed facility has been made available to users after complaints of data entry errors began piling up across many states.

The changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility.

Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, at the nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

