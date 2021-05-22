Man held for black marketing Remdesivir; NSA invoked

NSA invoked against man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir

The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives

PTI
PTI,
  • May 22 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 13:04 ist
The trio were arrested by the UP Special Task Force and the Babupurva Police. Credit: iStock Images

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against a man who was arrested last month for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.

Remdesivir injections seized from Kumar during his arrest were later found to be spurious, he said.

Read | Covid-19 crisis in India a warning of possible events in other low and middle-income countries: IMF

"As per the procedure, we have slapped the NSA against Kumar for selling fake Remdesivir injections," he said.

Under the provisions of the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

The trio were arrested by the UP Special Task Force and the Babupurva Police. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NSA
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Remdesivir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 