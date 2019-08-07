Nun who protested against rape accused bishop dismissed

A Catholic nun who took part in protests against rape-accused former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal has been dismissed by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Kerala citing various charges including insulting the church.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Mananthavady diocese in Wayanad district in North Kerala has faced the action. She was earlier issued show-cause notice and the church found her explanations unsatisfactory.

According to a letter dated August 5 issued to a nun by the Superior General Mother Ann Joseph of the congregation, though sister Lucy was given canonical warnings, she did not show remorse and hence she was being dismissed.

Sister Lucy told a section of media that she would not move out of the convent as she firmly believed that she did not commit any offences. She also said that she would fight the moves against her.

The charges against the nun included buying a car and published books without the permission of the church, causing insult to the church by making a false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions and publishing articles in a section of a newspaper, including non-Christian newspapers. She was also accused of taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission.

Five other nuns who took part in protests against Franco also faced actions like transfer. But owing to widespread resentment, the authorities had put on hold the steps.

Franco allegedly sexually abused a nun of a convent in Kottayam district several times between 2014 and 2016. The police registered a case and Franco was even arrested last year, but later released on bail.