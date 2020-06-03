Odisha reports 143 new cases of COVID-19

Odisha reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected in the state to 2,388, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 132 were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres, while the other 11 were found during contact tracing, he said.

There are 1,054 active cases in the state at present and 1,325 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Odisha has conducted 1,59,567 tests so far.

Seven persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state till date, while two others who tested positive died of other reasons, the official said.

Over the last four days, the state reported 569 new COVID-19 cases.

While 129 cease were reported on May 31, it was 156 on June 1, 141 on June 2, apart from the 143 cases detected during the day, the official said, noting that this is the state's biggest spike in such a short time.

Of the 30 districts in the state, only Rayagada in southern Odisha has not reported any case of COVID-19.