Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 156 cases

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Monday with 156 new infections, taking the state's tally to 2,104, a Health department official said. Of the new 156 cases, 153 were detected from quarantine centres, while three others were found positive during COVID-19 contact tracing. The fresh cases were reported from 19 of the state's 30 districts.

The state on Sunday had reported 129 new cases.

The maximum new cases were reported from Kendrapara with 50 cases, followed by Cuttack (20), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (14), Jajpur (11), Kandhamal (9), Bhadrak (7).

Three cases each have been reported from Khurda, Nayagarh Sundergarh, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, and Sonepur.

Similarly, two cases were reported from Bolangir and Sambalpur, while one each case reported from Boudh, Kenojhar, and Malkangiri districts.

The state health department has so far tested 1,55,690 samples, he said.

A total of 3,559 samples were tested on Sunday, the official said, adding that new cases are being sent to COVID hospitals. All returnees are lodged in 16,648 temporary medical centers or camps in 6,798-gram panchayats. With fresh cases, the state now has 969 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,126 people have recovered by Monday forenoon.

Seven people have died of the disease, the state government said. The districts which have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases are Ganjam (431), Jajpur (280), Balasore (152), Khurda (141), Bhadrak and Cuttack (120 each) and Kendrapara joined the club with 139 cases.