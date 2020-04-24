'OIC allegations of harassment of Muslims regrettable'

OIC's allegations of harassment of Muslims in India regrettable: Govt sources

A Muslim man wears a protective mask as he walks through a lane during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's allegations of "Islamophobia" in India is regrettable and it should not try to "communalise" the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Thursday.

They said the OIC's statement alleging harassment of Muslims in India is "factually inaccurate".

The OIC should not try to communalise the global fight against coronavirus, they said.

The sources said there have been deliberate attempts to damage India's ties with the Arab countries.

There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India.

