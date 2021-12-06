Coronavirus Live: 'Extreme' vaccine discrimination risks leaving Africa behind
updated: Dec 06 2021, 08:16 ist
08:16
Karnataka’s active Covid caseload on rise again
Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload. Read more
07:05
Africa has little chance of overcoming theCovid-19 pandemic unless 70 per centof its population is vaccinated by end-2022, yet "extreme vaccine discrimination" is leaving the continent behind, a report published on Monday said. (Reuters)
06:56
Karnataka ahead of other southern states in Covid vaccination, more than 66% of adults fully jabbed
Karnataka is well ahead of its neighbouring states in fully vaccinating its adult population against Covid-19 with the IT state administering two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to more than 66% of its 4.72 crore adults. Read more
06:54
India reports 17 Omicron variant cases in a day as Delhi, Rajasthan report first cases
India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday - nine persons inRajasthancapital Jaipur, seven inMaharashtra's Pune districtand a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Read more
06:52
India could see mild third wave by early next year: Experts
India could see a mild third wave which will peak in the early part of next year, according to experts who have been modelling the pandemic. Read more
