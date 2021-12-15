Coronavirus News Live: Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
Coronavirus News Live: Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
updated: Dec 15 2021, 09:45 ist
India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, and 247 deaths on Wednesday, as per data by the Union Health Ministry. Stay tuned for more Coronavirus updates from across the world from Deccan Herald.
India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.
08:39
London nightclub owners pan UK's new Covid-19 rules for venues
Nightclub owners in London criticised new restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus variants that will go into effect on Wednesday, saying that a lack of rapidCovid-19 tests will make enforcement a "big challenge".
Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the use ofCovid-19 vaccine passes to enter some venues such as nightclubs and settings with larger crowds. Negative rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, will also be accepted. (Reuters)
08:25
Bipartisan members of the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and USSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), gather to hold a moment of silence for the more than 800,000 American lives lost toCovid-19 outside the USCapitol building in Washington, US. (Reuters Photo)
07:59
Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
Cambodiahasdetectedthe country'sfirstcaseof theOmicronvariantof thecoronavirusin a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said.
The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
07:58
Italy extends Covid-19 state of emergency to end of March
Italyon TuesdayextendedaCovid-19stateofemergencytoMarch31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Thestateofemergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making inItaly.
07:57
Battered by Omicron: southern Africa fights mounting Covid cases
Woefully lagging on vaccinations, countries insouthernAfricaare struggling to keep runawayCovidcasesunder control as the Omicron variant takes hold.
Already fragile hospital systems are at risk of being overloaded, prompting governments to urge citizens to get vaccinated, and in somecasesreimpose strict measures.
Here is a rundown ofCovidin the region, currently the hardest hit inAfrica.
India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.
London nightclub owners pan UK's new Covid-19 rules for venues
Nightclub owners in London criticised new restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus variants that will go into effect on Wednesday, saying that a lack of rapidCovid-19 tests will make enforcement a "big challenge".
Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the use ofCovid-19 vaccine passes to enter some venues such as nightclubs and settings with larger crowds. Negative rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, will also be accepted. (Reuters)
Bipartisan members of the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and USSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), gather to hold a moment of silence for the more than 800,000 American lives lost toCovid-19 outside the USCapitol building in Washington, US. (Reuters Photo)
Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
Cambodiahasdetectedthe country'sfirstcaseof theOmicronvariantof thecoronavirusin a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said.
The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Italy extends Covid-19 state of emergency to end of March
Italyon TuesdayextendedaCovid-19stateofemergencytoMarch31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Thestateofemergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making inItaly.
Battered by Omicron: southern Africa fights mounting Covid cases
Woefully lagging on vaccinations, countries insouthernAfricaare struggling to keep runawayCovidcasesunder control as the Omicron variant takes hold.
Already fragile hospital systems are at risk of being overloaded, prompting governments to urge citizens to get vaccinated, and in somecasesreimpose strict measures.
Here is a rundown ofCovidin the region, currently the hardest hit inAfrica.