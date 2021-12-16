Coronavirus News Live: Thousands protest Covid-19 rules as New Zealand marks 90% vaccine rates

New Zealand's tough lockdown and vaccination drives have helped keep coronavirus infections and related deaths low, but it has also drawn criticism from some calling for more freedoms and an end to mandatory vaccine requirements. Stay tuned for the latest Coronavirus updates from across the world on Deccan Herald.
Bengaluru micro-containment zones double in two weeks
After three months of relative normalcy, micro-containment zones in the city have mushroomed to more than a hundred, prompting the BBMP to plan stringent measures.While the city had 56 containment zones on December 2, the numbers now surged to 102, nearly a 90 per cent jump. The last occasion a surge of this kind happened was in September. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials cited improved surveillance and testing as reasons for the surge. Read more
Omicron: Less Covid tests worry experts
States are carrying out significantly less number of Covid-19 tests, which can provide the first signal of a new surge caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, scientists and public health officials said on Wednesday, as the number of such cases crossed 70. Read more
Covid-19 curbs extended in Delhi till December 31 midnight
In a decision that would limit Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended till December 31 midnight its Covid-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.
New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years
New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.
Thousands protest Covid-19 rules as New Zealand marks 90% vaccine rates
Thousands marched in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Thursday to protest againstCovid-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns, as the country reached the 90 per centfully vaccinated milestone.
