Coronavirus News Live: India may follow mix and match policy for booster dose, says IMA chief

IMA chief J A Jayalal said soon after PM Modi's announcement that India may follow a mix and match policy for the booster dose rollout. Meanwhile, France reported over 104,000 daily cases, a new record for the European nation. In other news, Karnataka will not achieve its target of 100% vaccinations by the year-end.
France logs record 104,611 new daily Covid-19 cases
Covid infections in France hit six figures Saturday, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.
India may follow mix and match policy for booster dose: IMA
Vaccination for kids aged 15-18 years to begin from January 3, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years from the first week of January and booster doses for healthcare workers, front line staff and the elderly from the second week.
