Coronavirus News Live: No serious case of Omicron recorded till now, says Delhi health minister

  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 07:07 ist
In the last two years, the Covid-19 changed the world forever. As the pages of the calendar make a fresh turn, the question everyone has in mind is whether the pandemic continue its unhindered run in 2022 too, ravaging people’s lives on its way.
  • 07:03

    Covid-19: 2022 starts with fear and hope

    As 2019 was coming to an end, news about a new virus that surfaced in the Chinese province of Wuhan began circulating among the medical fraternity. Two years later, the pangs of the SARS-CoV-2 overwhelmed the entire globe, triggering a once-in-a-century pandemic, the disastrous consequences of which are being experienced by everyone.

  • 07:02

    Apartments reporting 80% of Covid cases in Bengaluru: BBMP

    Apartment complexes in Bengaluru, mostly in the eastern, southern and southeastern suburbs, are driving the current surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the BBMP. They account for nearly 80 per cent of new Covid cases in the city.

  • 07:01

    No serious case of Omicron recorded till now, situation under control: Satyendar Jain

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that as of now, the Covid situation in the national capital is under control.

