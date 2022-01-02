Coronavirus News Live: No serious case of Omicron recorded till now, says Delhi health minister
Coronavirus News Live: No serious case of Omicron recorded till now, says Delhi health minister
updated: Jan 02 2022, 07:07 ist
In the last two years, the Covid-19 changed the world forever. As the pages of the calendar make a fresh turn, the question everyone has in mind is whether the pandemic continue its unhindered run in 2022 too, ravaging people’s lives on its way.
07:03
Covid-19: 2022 starts with fear and hope
As 2019 was coming to an end, news about a new virus that surfaced in the Chinese province of Wuhan began circulating among the medical fraternity. Two years later, the pangs of the SARS-CoV-2 overwhelmed the entire globe, triggering a once-in-a-century pandemic, the disastrous consequences of which are being experienced by everyone.
Apartments reporting 80% of Covid cases in Bengaluru: BBMP
Apartment complexes in Bengaluru, mostly in the eastern, southern and southeastern suburbs, are driving the current surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the BBMP. They account for nearly 80 per cent of new Covid cases in the city.
Covid-19: 2022 starts with fear and hope
As 2019 was coming to an end, news about a new virus that surfaced in the Chinese province of Wuhan began circulating among the medical fraternity. Two years later, the pangs of the SARS-CoV-2 overwhelmed the entire globe, triggering a once-in-a-century pandemic, the disastrous consequences of which are being experienced by everyone.
Read more
Apartments reporting 80% of Covid cases in Bengaluru: BBMP
Apartment complexes in Bengaluru, mostly in the eastern, southern and southeastern suburbs, are driving the current surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the BBMP. They account for nearly 80 per cent of new Covid cases in the city.
Read more
No serious case of Omicron recorded till now, situation under control: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that as of now, the Covid situation in the national capital is under control.
Read more